17 Deaths In 4 Months Linked To 'Brain-Eating Amoeba' In Kerala; Here's What You Should Know About The Fatal Brain Infection

Brain-eating amoeba, also known as Naegleria fowleri, has claimed 17 lives in four months in Kerala. The state has also reported 96 confirmed cases between January and April 2026. Kerala, in 2025, reported 201 confirmed cases of amoebic meningoencephalitis and 557 deaths, according to a report in The New Indian Express. Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM), is a type of amoebic meningoencephalitis. PAM, caused by Naegleria fowleri, is a fatal brain infection. This amoeba lives in warm and shallow bodies of freshwater, such as lakes and rivers. It is an infection that affects the central nervous system and is fatal in most cases.

Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, chairman of the IMA Research Cell, Kerala, said that the revised diagnosis guidelines have helped in early detection and treatment. This has eventually helped to reduce fatality rate. "Earlier, we used to test for amoeba only if other results were negative. Now, when a brain infection is reported, we test for amoebic meningoencephalitis. That has helped in early detection and treatment," he said. Dr Jayadevan further said that this has helped to reduce mortality rate compared to 2025.

Also, Kerala Health Minister Veena George urged caution against the rise of 'brain-eating amoeba' cases during the summer months. The statement said, "Health authorities have intensified surveillance, and directions have been issued to ensure that patients showing symptoms of encephalitis are also tested for amoebic infection. The infection can enter the body through the nose and affect the brain. In individuals with low immunity, it can also spread through wounds and impact the nervous system."

She further said, "Globally, the mortality rate associated with Naegleria fowleri infection is around 99%, while that of Acanthamoeba-related infections ranges between 70% and 90%. Through effective interventions, Kerala has reduced the mortality rate to around 24%."

What Is PAM?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that PAM is a rare brain infection caused by Naegleria fowleri. The infection affects the brain tissue, causing severe brain swelling and eventually, death. Most people develop PAM after swimming in freshwater bodies such as lakes and rivers. The amoeba can also enter your body through contaminated water, however, this is rare. It is important to note that swallowing contaminated water does not cause PAM.

Symptoms Of PAM

Some of the symptoms of PAM are:

Headache

Fever

Nausea

Vomiting

Trembling

Symptoms that develop later are:

Stiff neck

Confusion

Lack of attention to people and surroundings

Loss of balance

Seizures

Hallucinations

Extreme sensitivity to light (photophobia)

Confusion

Coma

Prevention of PAM

Since the fatality of this infection is high, it is important to take necessary precautions. Here are some preventive measures for PAM, according to Cleveland Clinic.

Don't swim, wade or do watersports in warm freshwater locations, especially still waters, without nose plugs. Don't go into the water at all if Naegleria fowleri is known to be present or likely to be present.

Don't use tap water for a neti pot or any other device that cleans your nasal passages. Only use distilled or sterilised water. If you must use tap water, make sure that you boil it for one minute and then let it cool.

You can use filters to remove germs from water. Use filters labeled "NSF 53," "NSF 58" or "absolute pore size of 1 micron or smaller."

You can also use chlorine bleach liquid or tablets to disinfect your water for cleaning your nose and sinuses. Disinfecting water for nasal use requires a different amount of bleach than disinfecting water for drinking.

If you do develop symptoms of fever or headache after going into warm freshwater, tell your healthcare provider where you've been.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.