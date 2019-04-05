15 Potassium Rich Foods That Are A Must For People With High Blood Pressure

4.7 gm is the daily recommended intake of potassium for an average adult: American Heart Association

Potassium rich foods play an important role in management of high blood pressure. This is because potassium reduces effects of sodium. People with high blood pressure are recommended to avoid eating foods high in salt. Salt increases sodium in your bloodstream and wrecks the balance. It reduces water removing ability of kidneys. The result is high blood pressure because of extra fluid (thus extra strain) on blood vessels leading to kidneys. Speaking of benefits of potassium for high blood pressure, the more you eat it, the more sodium you lose through urine. Potassium also eases tension in your blood vessel walls, thus further helping lowering blood pressure.

Potassium and high blood pressure

According to the American Heart Association, increasing potassium through diet is recommended for people with blood pressure above 120/80. However, since increasing potassium intake can be harmful for kidney patients, you must consult your doctor before doing it.

Potassium rich foods for people with high blood pressure

4.7 gm is the daily recommended intake of potassium for an average adult. Fruits, vegetables, low-fat dairy, fish, banana, avocado, apricots, leafy green vegetables, peas, potatoes, mushrooms, prunes, raisins, dates and tomatoes are all examples of foods rich in potassium.

However, apart from eating foods rich in potassium, a healthy diet and lifestyle is imperative for people with high blood pressure. Regular exercise, less stress, proper sleep, no smoking or drinking alcohol are all important for keeping your blood pressure under control.

Taking proper sleep is important for people with high blood pressure

Photo Credit: iStock

Avoid excessive potassium intake

Avoid excessive intake of potassium. It can be especially harmful for people with kidney disorders. Kidneys that are not functioning properly are less likely to be able to remove potassium from blood. This may lead to build up of potassium.

High levels of potassium of hyperkalemia is not going to show symptoms. It will make you feel sick to your stomach and will also make you feel weak, low and irregular pulse. High levels of potassium can also make you faint.

Try increasing your potassium intake through food sources only. Do not take potassium supplements over-the-counter. Always consult a doctor before increasing potassium intake.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

