10 Signs You Might Be Consuming Too Many Carbs

One word in nutrition that scare most of the people is Carbohydrates but in actual, Carbohydrates are one of the most important food groups in our diet. They not only provide essential elements that the body needs for instant energy production but are essential for various vital functions. Carbohydrates are classified according to their degree of polymerisation as follows:

Simple sugars such as monosaccharides and disaccharides

Longer chains of sugars called oligosaccharides

Polysaccharides, which includes starch and non-starch polysaccharides

Carbs are broadly divided into “good” and “bad” carbs category, but they can be broadly categorized as simple and complex carbs. Our body uses carbs to run its daily functions and derive energy from carbs. Carbs get broken down into simple sugars during the digestion process and are converted and absorbed from the small intestine. This sugar then gets absorbed into the blood. Natural and complex carbs are digested slowly and do not raise blood sugar level or spike insulin rapidly. On the other hand, refined sugars raise blood sugar and insulin levels rapidly and high blood sugar triggers the release of insulin.

Carbohydrates are an important source of energy, forming around 40% to 60% of our total energy intake. But if we exceed the limit and keep gorging on carbs all day and night, it can cause havoc on our body and you may feel overburdened like :

Feeling sluggish or fatigued: If you've ever eaten food and then felt like taking a nap right after, it could be because of your carbohydrate intake. Eating too many carbs elevates your blood sugar, causing your body to have short bursts of energy and eventually leading to a “crash” or feeling of exhaustion and tiredness.

Always feeling thirsty: Do you sometimes feel thirsty even after chugging a whole bottle of water? That isn't always one of the signs you're not drinking enough water. It could be because of your diet. If you ate a high-carb meal, your blood sugar level elevates, making you feel thirstier and causing more frequent urination. The water helps rehydrate your bloodstream and removes the excess sugar through your urine.

Headaches: Headaches and migraines are among the health symptoms you should never ignore. In fact, they can be a sign that your body is being thrown off by excessive carbohydrate intake. Eating foods that are high in carbs, like white bread or pasta, can spike your sugar levels, which sometimes cause headaches.

Digestive Issues: If you've had difficulty using the bathroom or fewer than three bowel movements in a week, carbs may be causing issues for your digestive tract. You may feel bloated after eating due to certain foods having trouble breaking down in your intestines. If you're eating a lot of refined carbohydrates like white rice, they may not contain enough dietary fiber to help prevent digestion issues such as constipation. Instead of carb-heavy foods like bread and potatoes, try sauerkraut, tempeh and other foods that are great for your gut health.

Mood Swings: Carbs aren't just one of the surprising reasons you always feel tired. For some people, diet affects mood. You could be happy and feel energetic after eating a pint of ice cream given all carbohydrates turn into sugar, giving the body energy for a short period of time. However, a few hours after eating, you may experience an emotional crash from the sugar rush, leading you to feel cranky.

Feeling hungry again: Foods that are rich in protein and healthy fats take longer to digest and help you feel full for a longer period. But if your diet consists of mostly carbohydrates and lacks in fats or protein, you might feel unsatisfied after eating or feel the need to snack afterward. Most refined carbs, such as white bread, have their nutrients and fibres stripped away, turning them into empty calories. These foods metabolize faster into glucose and promote a faster digestion process, which doesn't allow your body to feel full. Keeping satiated is just one of the reasons you need to eat more fat.

High blood sugar: If your doctors tell you that you have high blood sugar, bad carbs may have something to do with it. Processed foods, like white bread, enter your bloodstream faster than whole grains, which creates an imbalanced glucose and insulin level.

Increased triglyceride Levels: Added sugars, including sugars and syrups added during food processing and those you add to food before consumption, may increase cholesterol levels. The August 2009 issue of "Circulation," a journal published by the American Heart Association, reports that high triglyceride levels often result from diets high in fructose, glucose and sucrose. Triglycerides are a form of cholesterol that attributes to plaque build-up in your arteries, which is associated with an increased risk of heart attack and stroke.

Cavities : Carbohydrates, especially starchy ones like chips, pasta, and bread, are broken down by saliva into simple sugars, according to The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. The bacteria in your mouth feed on these sugars and produce acids that affect plaque pH, cause tooth demineralization, and trigger decay. So, listen to your childhood dentist: brush after every meal, especially those high in carbs.

Acne Breakouts: Cutting down refined carbs will have an amazing reaction on your skin because insulin spikes caused by refined carbs and excessive sugar in the body causes inflammation of skin which leads to premature ageing, wrinkles, acne, and uneven skin tone. If you want to look 10 years younger, then the first thing you should do is eliminate sugar from your system. Sugar in the bloodstream leads to a process called “glycation,” in which sugar molecules damage the collagen and elastin (responsible for suppleness and firmness) in our skin. Cutting down refined carbs will eliminate sharp insulin spikes which will eventually lower down inflammation of the skin and you can get your youthful glow back within two weeks. So, when you cut back on sugar, you can say bye bye to acne and wrinkles for as long as you want.

Bottom Line : You need to mindful when it comes to carbohydrate consumption in order to get rid of any drastic health issues.

(Harshita Dilawri Sachdeva, Nutritionist and Diabetic Educator)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.