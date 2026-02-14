10-Month-Old Infant Declared Brain Dead Becomes Kerala's Youngest Organ Donor

In a heart rending yet profoundly inspiring act, a 10-month-old baby girl, who lost her life in a road accident, has become the youngest organ donor in Kerala, offering hope and healing to others even in death, officials said on Friday.

Alin Sherin Abraham, hailing from Mallappally in Pathanamthitta district, was declared brain dead following a tragic road accident.

In the middle of unimaginable grief, her parents chose to donate her organs so that other lives could be saved.

Their decision has touched the hearts of many across the state.

The infant's kidneys, liver and heart valves are being donated.

Her two kidneys will be transplanted to a 10-year-old child undergoing treatment at the S.A.T. Hospital attached to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

The organs are being transported by road to ensure timely transplantation procedures.

State Health Minister Veena George expressed deep appreciation for the family's extraordinary gesture.

Sharing her condolences, she said the parents' decision to think of others' lives even at a time of intense personal sorrow reflects remarkable courage and humanity.

She also conveyed that the state government stands in solidarity with the grieving family.

"The loss of a child is an immeasurable tragedy. Yet, in choosing organ donation, Alin Sherin's parents have transformed their personal pain into a beacon of hope for families awaiting life-saving transplants. Their act underscores the growing awareness about organ donation in Kerala and the life-affirming impact such decisions can have," Veena George said in her social media page.

While nothing can compensate for the loss of their daughter, the knowledge that her organs will give other children and families a renewed chance at life may offer some solace.

"In remembering Alin Sherin, Kerala also remembers the quiet strength of her parents who, in the darkest of moments, chose compassion over despair and life over loss," Minister George said.

