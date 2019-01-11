Will Court Arrest If Citizenship Bill Not Withdrawn, Says Tarun Gogoi

Tarun Gogoi says he would break the prohibitory orders if bill is not withdrawn. (File)

Senior Congress leader and former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi today said he would break the prohibitory orders and court arrest if the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is not withdrawn by the Centre.

By prohibiting all sorts of protests, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Assam government is curtailing the democratic rights of people and running the state in an autocratic manner, he said.

"I will violate (section) 144 (of the Code of Criminal Procedure) if you (Centre) do not withdraw the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. I will lead people and shout slogans. I will go to jail -- a jail bharo (movement)," Mr Gogoi said.

The Guwahati police on Thursday banned all sorts of agitations, demonstrations, processions and slogan-shouting in large parts of Guwahati under section 144 of the CrPC.