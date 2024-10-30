Protests To Save Trees In Guwahati Bear Fruit, Assam To Explore Alternative

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Public Works Department will explore an alternative proposal.

Protests to save trees - some of them over 200 years old - in an ecologically important area in Guwahati have borne fruit, with the Assam government stating that efforts will be made to protect them while constructing a flyover in the city.

Dighalipukhuri in Guwahati had seen a major protest on Tuesday to oppose the state government's proposal to cut over 20 trees to build a flyover connecting the area to Noonmati. Dighalipukhuri, known for its historic pond and rich green cover, holds both ecological and cultural importance for the city.

Students from Cotton University and other institutions also held a night vigil from 9 pm on Tuesday to 5 am on Wednesday to protest the proposed plan and said they would continue to do so if the government did not heed their demands.

After the protests, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma gave an assurance that the city's heritage and environment would be preserved and said the Public Works Department would explore an alternative proposal.

"I want to assure you that the government is deeply committed to preserving our city's heritage and environment while advancing infrastructure. In constructing the flyovers from Dighalupukhuri to Noonmati, we are sincerely working to protect the old trees in the area. I urge all stakeholders to allow the Public Works Department a few days to explore an alternative proposal and assess its feasibility," Mr Sarma posted on X on Wednesday morning.

Protesters said the issue is important because the cutting of the trees would impact the ecosystem of the area. Local residents also said Dighalipukhuri's trees offer shade, especially during summers, and provide a habitat for several bird species, including rare migratory birds, enhancing the city's biodiversity.