Shaped Like Trolley Wheels, Gold Weighing 1,200 Grams Seized In Guwahati

A train-checking party of the Guwahati GRPS recovered three gold pieces shaped like wheels of a trolley bag, weighing around 1,200 grams on at the city's railway station on Thursday morning, railway police said.

A trolley bag was also found lying unclaimed at platform number one of the Guwahati Railway Station.

The items were handed over to the Customs Department.

Last week, police had seized $540,000 from two passengers at the station.

