In Assam, Woman Allegedly Raped On Highway

A woman, who was travelling on a bike with her friend, was allegedly raped on a highway in Assam's Nagaon district last night.

The woman was travelling on a bike with her friend from Amoni to Bhalukmari in Golaghat district when the four men stopped them on the highway after blocking their way with a Maruti Alto car, police said.

They then took her to a secluded placed and gangraped her. She was later found by driver of an oil tanker passing on the highway and was taken to nearby Jakhalabandha police station. However, the man travelling with her has gone missing.

The woman was sent for medical exam her statement has been recorded. Police said that they have found the bike in which the woman was travelling and also claimed to have gathered clues and evidences.

The accused were on the run and no arrests could have been made.

Sources in the police said that the woman might know some of the accused and would be able to identify them.

Further investigation was on.

