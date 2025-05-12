Advertisement
Boy, 10, Killed By Mother's Lover, Body Found Stuffed In Suitcase

During the investigation, the police found out that the woman, who is separated from her husband, was in a relationship with another man.

Read Time: 1 min
Boy, 10, Killed By Mother's Lover, Body Found Stuffed In Suitcase
The boy had gone missing on Saturday
Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed.
A 10-year-old boy was allegedly murdered by his mother's lover, Jitumoni Haloi, in Guwahati. The boy's body was found in a suitcase after the mother reported him missing.

A 10-year-old boy has been allegedly murdered by his mother's lover, and his body was found stuffed inside a suitcase near a bush in Guwahati, the police said Sunday.

A probe was launched after the woman filed a missing persons complaint with the police on Saturday, saying that her child had not returned home from tuition.

During the investigation, the police found out that the woman, who is separated from her husband, was in a relationship with another man, Jitumoni Haloi.

He confessed to the crime when the police questioned him and led them to the location of the suitcase.

The body was then found stuffed in a suitcase in a bush on the outskirts of the city.

The man has been arrested. The woman has also been detained and is being interrogated for her possible role in the murder.

The victim's father, who is separated from the woman, has also recorded his statement with the police.
 

