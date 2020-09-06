Assam Doctor, Wife Arrested For Pouring Hot Water On 12-Year-Old Domestic Help: Cop

Police launched a search operation to arrest the couple who was on the run (Representational)

A doctor and his wife, accused of pouring hot water on their 12-year-old domestic help while he was asleep, were arrested from Nagaon in Assam on Saturday night, police said.

Siddhi Prasad Deuri, a doctor of Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh, and his wife Mitali Konwar, Principal of Moran College, have been on the run.

Sidhi Prasad Deuri allegedly had, in an inebriated state, poured hot water on the boy when he was sleeping in their house in Dibrugarh, while Mitali Konwar, a witness to the incident, has been accused of not providing any medical treatment.

"The couple, wanted for causing burn injury to the underage domestic help in Dibrugarh, has been arrested from Nagaon," Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) GP Singh said

The incident came to light when the District Child Welfare Committee rescued the boy on August 29 after receiving a video from an anonymous source, and informed the police. He is now in a child care centre.

The police have recorded his statement and registered a case against the couple under various sections of the Child and Adolescent Labour Prohibition Act and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

The police had gone to the couple's residence to interrogate them but found that Sidhi Prasad Deuri, a cancer patient, was being administered saline. They had asked the two to report to the local police station at the earliest.

The couple, however, fled and the police launched a search operation to arrest them.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)