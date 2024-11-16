Assam Cop Assaults Delivery Agent For Breaking Traffic Signal, Suspended

Several bystanders recorded the incident on their phones.

A police officer was suspended after a video of him assaulting a delivery agent in Assam's Guwahati went viral on social media on Friday. The incident took place around 6:30 pm near the Jail Road traffic point in Fancy Bazar after the agent allegedly broke a traffic signal.

According to the police, the delivery agent was riding in a "no entry" zone and had tried to escape despite being instructed to halt by the Police Security Officer (PSO).

The video, captured by bystanders, shows the police official, Inspector Bhargav of OC Panbazar, dragging the delivery agent to the side of the road. At the same time, another officer moved the victim's scooty aside. The officer held the delivery agent by the neck and angrily questioned him.

He can also be heard threatening the victim, saying, "Where do you think you are going?" and "I will kill you".

Several bystanders attempted to intervene and asked the police officer to stop, but he repeatedly kept hitting the delivery agent.

Eyewitnesses who were recording the incident said that the officer, upon noticing, began threatening them and demanded that they stop filming. He asked them to "mind their own business".

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh condemned the incident, calling it "unacceptable", and suspended the police officer.

"The Behaviour of Insp Bhargav Borbora OC Panbazar is unacceptable. He is being placed under suspension with immediate effect and a Departmental Enquiry has been ordered. CP Guwahati has been advised to post another officer immediately," he wrote in a post on X.