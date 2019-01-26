Woman Found Dead In Bed Storage In Gurgaon Home, Husband Missing: Police

Babita's body was found after her neighbours complained following foul smell coming from the house.

Gurgaon | | Updated: January 26, 2019 20:01 IST
The woman's husband, Rajesh, has been missing for a week (Representational)


Gurgaon: 

A semi-decomposed body of a 25-year-old woman was recovered today from the bed storage of the house in Gurgaon that she was living in, police said.

She used to live with her husband Rajesh, a taxi driver, in a rented house in Sector 46 area in Gurgaon. He is missing since Monday.

"We are searching for Rajesh but it is not yet clear who is behind her murder. Further investigation is underway," police said.

