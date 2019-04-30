Woman Dies After Husband Drags Her From Second Floor Home In Gurgaon

The woman, Seema Gandhi, was rescued by her son and admitted to a nearby hospital with severe injuries. She died on Sunday.

Gurgaon | | Updated: April 30, 2019 08:41 IST
The woman and her husband had been fighting over domestic issues, police said


Gurgaon: 

A woman died after her husband dragged her from their second-floor residence to the ground floor following a heated argument, a police official said Monday.

The incident happened on Saturday night in the Nai Basti area of old Gurgaon.

Seema Gandhi was rescued by her son and admitted to a nearby hospital with severe injuries. She died on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Prem Gandhi, was arrested from the residence, police officer Subhash Bokan said.

The couple had been fighting and indulging in verbal arguments over domestic issues, Mr Bokan said.

The woman had returned to her residence from her parents' home about 15 days ago.

On Saturday evening, her mother-in-law abused her over some issue and later her husband dragged her from the the second floor to outside the residence.



