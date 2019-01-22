Suspecting Affair, Gurgaon Woman Hires Hit Men To Kill Husband

Police have made seven arrests in the case (Representational)

Police have arrested seven people, including the wife of a man, for killing him brutally last week.

The body of Jogender Singh, 37, was found on Sunday in a ravine in Bajghera in Gurugram. It was in a cotton bag and tied with rope. There were several blunt wounds on the body.

"Immediately we quizzed his wife Sweety and brother," said Subhash Bokan of Gurugram Police. The woman confessed that she had hired contract killers to kill her husband.

Earlier, she had filed a complaint that her husband had disappeared.

Police said Jogender Singh's wife reportedly offered Rs 16 lakh to have him killed. Both the deceased and his wife belonged to a village in Haryana's Jhajjar district.

"Sweety sensed her husband had illicit relations with a woman and he would marry her and may transfer his property to her," a senior police officer said.

The victim was beaten to death on the night of January 15-16 at his house. The body was later dumped in the ravine.

The wife of the victim registered an FIR saying her husband had gone missing on January 17.

Most of the accused, hailing from different parts of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, were arrested and produced before a Gurugram court on Monday.

