Speeding Driver Drags Gurgaon Cop On Car For Over A Kilometre

The cop fell on the bonnet and clung on to a wiper tightly for a kilometre until the driver stopped.

A police constable in Gurgaon was injured after being dragged for almost a kilometre by a speeding car as he clung on to its bonnet. The vehicle broke through a barricade at a checkpoint, the third such incident in one month.

On Monday, a speeding car was asked to stop at Gurgaon's Sector 65. The driver hit the cop in a bid to flee from the spot. Constable Vikash Singh fell on the bonnet of the car and clung on to a wiper tightly for a kilometre until the driver stopped the car. The cop fell off the bonnet, following which the driver escaped, the police said.

Narrating the incident, a police officer said they received information about a speeding Hyundai Verna car heading towards the Golf Course Extension Road. Subsequently, a police team put barricades on the road.

When the car approached the barricade, the constable came and stood in front of the car. The driver, instead of stopping the vehicle, sped away after hitting him, Shamsher Singh, ACP of Crime Branch said. The constable's rifle was also broken.

The injured constable is recovering at a hospital.