Roof Of Gurgaon High-Rise Collapses, Many Feared Trapped, Rescue Ops On

Gurgaon: Rescuers are looking for people feared trapped in Chintels Paradiso

Several people were feared trapped after the roof of a residential high-rise in Gurgaon's Sector 109 collapsed on Thursday night.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force, or NDRF, team reached Chintels Paradiso housing complex, news agency ANI reported. The NDRF teams is working to rescue trapped people.

Visuals show rescuers in bright orange jackets installing a ladder to reach the upper floors of the building.

"The drawing room area from the sixth to the first floor collapsed. Some area is still gradually falling off," Kaushal Kumar, a resident of the building, told ANI, adding the incident happened in "Tower D" of the high-rise.

Mr Kumar said four families lived on the affected floor that has six flats.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tweeted he is personally monitoring the situation.

"Administrative officials, along with SDRF and NDRF teams are busy in the rescue and relief work after the unfortunate collapse of the apartment roof at the Paradiso Housing Complex in Gurugram. I am personally monitoring the situation and I pray for everyone's safety," Mr Khattar tweeted.

The immediate cause that led to the collapse of the roof is not known.