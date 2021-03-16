On Camera, Man, Woman Thrash Business Partner With Rods In Gurgaon

Roshan has filed a written complaint days after he was discharged from a private hospital (File)

A case against three men and a woman has been filed in Gurgaon for brutally thrashing another man after holding him captive in a flat. The group also made a video of the assault, which was widely circulated on social media, police said.

According to the police, Roshan had partnered with Sandeep in the business of painting apartments and houses. However, Sandeep refused to pay Roshan's share of the payment he received from the contracts.

Police said Roshan was taken to a flat on March 5 in Palam Vihar and beaten up.

Visuals show a young man and a woman thrashing Roshan with a rod. They punch and kick him mercilessly as another man records the act. "I had told you that we will find you no matter where on earth you go," the man behind the camera jeers, even as seriously injured Roshan pleads for mercy.

Roshan has filed a written complaint days after he was discharged from a private hospital.

The police have registered a case against Sandeep, Ankush, Khajan Singh and an unidentified woman.

"The boy (Roshan) has said in a written complaint that his friend started painting work with him at a private firm. The friend later took the entire money. On March 5, he (Roshan) was made captive at a Palam Vihar flat and thrashed. We have registered a case in this regard," senior Gurgaon police official Preetpal Sangwan said.