NRI Father, Gurgaon-Based Son Cheated Of Over Rs 50 Lakh In Cyber Fraud

Gurgaon: Complainant claimed his father paid Rs 48 lakh and made him pay Rs 5 lakh. (Representational)

A case has been filed against unknown people for extorting over Rs 50 lakh from a man and his NRI father blackmailing them with a fake video depicting a suicide, police in Gurgaon said on Saturday.

The man in his complaint given at Sector 45 Cybercrime Police Station alleged that his father, who is based in Arizona, US, had befriended some person on Facebook.

He said the person secretly recorded one of their conversations and edited somehow to show that a suicide is taking place in it, police said.

“The accused then threatened to upload the fake video on YouTube and claimed that the participant in the video committed suicide on the October 3, 2021,” police said.

They said the accused posed severally as officers of CID, Delhi Police, Cyber Police, and even as officials of YouTube, and extorted money from the father.

The complainant claimed his father paid Rs 48 lakh and made him pay Rs 5 lakh between October and November 2021 under threats from those people, police said.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against unidentified people under sections 420 (cheating), and 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections 66-C, 66-D, and 67 of the Information Technology Act, they said.

“We are investigating the matter and verifying the facts,” said Inspector Bijender Kumar, SHO, Cybercrime Police Station.

