Narrow Escape For Woman Professor As Car Falls In Open Pit On Gurugram Road

In an another serious case of civic negligence, a woman professor narrowly escaped after her car fell into a deep open pit on Gurugram's busy Galleria Road. This has once again exposed major lapses in public safety.

The incident took place on Monday when the professor, who is the Head of Department at Sushant University, was returning home from work. She is a resident of Ridgewood Estate.

According to eyewitnesses and local residents, the pit had been lying open in the middle of the road for several months. Despite the risk no warning signs, barricades or reflectors had been put in place, making the stretch extremely dangerous for daily commuters.

As the professor was driving through the area, her car suddenly plunged into the pit. The sudden incident created panic, and locals immediately rushed to the spot. After sustained efforts, passersby managed to rescue her safely from the vehicle.

She survived the accident with a narrow escape, but her car was badly damaged.

Residents have alleged that complaints about the open pit had been raised earlier but authorities failed to act. The absence of basic safety measures on a busy road like Galleria Road has now triggered anger among locals.

The professor has said she will file formals complaints with the police, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority and the municipal corporation, holding them accountable for the negligence.

The incident once again highlights how unattended civic issues continue to pose a serious threat to public safety in Gurugram.