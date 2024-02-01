More Than 20,000 Crates Of Vegetables Worth Lakhs Destroyed In Gurugram Fire

The fire was extinguished by 11.56 pm, they said (Representational)

More than 20,000 crates of tomatoes, potatoes and onions and other vegetables worth lakhs were destroyed in a massive fire in Khandsa vegetable market here, officials said on Thursday.

The fire broke out in seven shops on Wednesday night, they said.

On being informed, officials deployed more than five fire tenders which took around three hours to douse the blaze, the officials said.

More than 20,000 crates of tomatoes, potatoes and onions and other vegetables worth lakhs were destroyed in the incident, a fire official said.

No injuries were reported in the incident, the official said.

In their police complaint, shopkeepers alleged that someone had set fire to their shops due to rivalry.

Krishna Yadav, former president of Khandsa vegetable market said there is a suspicion that a shop was set on fire due to rivalry and other nearby shops also got destroyed.

The matter has been reported to the police, he added.

In his shop alone, about 17,000 crates of tomatoes were burnt. Apart from this, thousands of crates of other shopkeepers were also burnt into ashes, said the official.

