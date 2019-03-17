Man Strangled By Friends Over Rs 500 Debt In Gurgaon: Police

Police said that the accused dumped the body in a drain near Navada village. (FILE PHOTO)

A man in his 20s was allegedly strangled by four of his friends after he failed to return Rs 500 to one of them, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened near Wazirpur in Gurgaon when Amrit alias Tiger was assaulted and strangled by Punit and his friends.

Amrit's father alleged that Punit, Aman and Sahil came to their house in Shiv Nagar on Saturday to demand the borrowed sum from him.

When he couldn't pay the money back, they asked Amrit to come for a ride with the, police said.

Police said the three men took Amrit near a school in Wazirpur where they assaulted him with baton. Then they strangled him, police added.

Police said that the accused dumped Amrit's body in a drain near Navada village and put stones in his clothes to ensure that the body stayed underwater.

Police said the accused belong to Gadhi village, adding that they confessed to the crime.

