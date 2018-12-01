Man Held For Raping 3-Year-Old Daughter: Police

The man was arrested under POCSO Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. (Representational)

A man accused of raping his three-year-old daughter was arrested from Gurgaon yesterday, a police officer said.

The incident took place on October 28 night when his wife left his house after a quarrel. He was in an inebriated state, police officer Shamsher Singh said.

Following the quarrel, the woman went to her relatives place with her one-year-old daughter and left the elder in the house, he said.

Finding the girl alone, he raped her, Mr Singh said, adding that when the wife returned home the next day, around 10 am, she found her "daughter unconscious and the bed sheet stained with blood".

The man had fled the house. Police registered a case based on the woman's complaint, he said.

"The girl was taken to a hospital. Doctors of the hospital confirmed sexual assault after medical checkup. The survivor's condition was critical and hence, she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital," Mr Singh said.

The man was caught yesterday morning and has been booked under POCSO Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

The officer said the man is a resident of Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh.