Man Beaten Up In Road Rage Incident In Gurugram

Police said the injured man is out of danger. (Representational)

A man was allegedly beaten up by an unknown person in a road rage incident here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened in the Kanhai village to South City-1 road at around 8.30 pm on Monday, they said.

According to the complaint filed by Karan (35), a resident of sector 43, he was travelling in his car along with his wife and kid when the vehicle was hit by a taxi.

Karan stopped to talk with the taxi driver when an unknown man came from the opposite side and started abusing him and later beat him up, police said.

The accused even abused his family members and fled from the spot, Karan alleged in his complaint.

An FIR has been registered against the unidentified accused under sections 323 (causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 40 police station on Tuesday.

"The injured man is out of danger and we are trying to identify the accused and he will be arrested soon," Additional SHO of Sector 40 police station Gaurav said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)