Man Arrested For Forcing Wife To Frame Gurgaon Judge In Rape Case

The man was arrested for extortion, unnatural sex, fabrication of evidence. (Representational)

A man has been arrested for allegedly forcing his wife to frame a Gurgaon court judge on molestation charges in a bid to extort money from him, a police officer said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, a woman approached the police to file a complaint against a district and sessions judge. She alleged the judge molested her when she went to him to record her statement in a gangrape case filed on June 29.

Superintendent of Police Shakuntala said the woman's allegations were later found to be false. On sustained interrogation, she disclosed that her husband, Hzar Khan, 44, had forced her to file a false case against the judge to extort money, the police said.

The woman told interrogators that she met Mr Khan in 2016 when she was working at a private hospital in Nuh in Haryana.

She said her husband, who claimed to be a doctor, married her in 2017 and later started torturing her, forcing her to change her religion. He even forced her to have unnatural sex, the police said, adding that Mr Khan had forced her to file similar false cases in 2018 too.

"Police have arrested Khan for extortion, unnatural sex, fabrication of evidence and criminal intimidation," the police said.

