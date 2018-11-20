Man Accused Of Raping, Killing Gurugram Toddler Arrested In Uttar Pradesh

The accused was arrested from a village in his native Jhansi district (Representational)

A youth accused of raping and murdering a three-year-old girl was arrested from Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, a senior police official said on Monday.

The incident happened in Gurugram on November 11 when the accused (aged about 19), a labourer, lured the child with sweets, took her to an empty room at a labourers' colony in Sector 66 and allegedly raped and killed her.

The accused was arrested from a village in his native Jhansi district.

"The arrested accused is being brought to Gurugram and will be produced before the court on Tuesday," the official told IANS.

A Special Investigation Team was set up to arrest the culprit. The authorities had also announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for any information leading to the arrest of the accused.