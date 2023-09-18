Illegal Casino Busted In Gurugram, 40 Arrested

The police operation took place Saturday night, officials said. (Representational)

An illegally operating casino was busted near the Sakatpur area here and 40 people were arrested, police said on Sunday.

Around Rs 2,10,000 cash, 25 bottles of expensive liquor, 33 bottles of beer, 2,511 tokens and 12 packets of cards were seized from the farmhouse where the casino was operating, they said.

The police operation took place Saturday night, officials said.

Among those arrested, three people - Krishna Kumar (54) of Jyoti Park colony and Surendra Kumar (57) and Manish (33) of Ramnagar colony - were running the casino and illegally serving liquor, they added.

The officials said an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Excise Act has been registered at the Badshahpur police station.

"During interrogation, the accused revealed they used to visit Goa and after seeing the casinos there, they hatched a plan to set up a casino and make such arrangements. We are questioning them," said Subhash Broken, a spokesperson of Gurugram police.

