Gurgaon 'Covid Lab' Busted, Some Went To US With Fake Reports: Cops

The alleged fake covid lab charged Rs 1,400 to Rs 3,000 per test.

Acting on a tip-off, Haryana Police on Saturday busted a fake pathology lab, which forged COVID-19 test reports, and arrested two persons, in Sainikhera village in Gurugram's Sector 30.

The accused have been identified as Anirban Roy, who is from Kolkata, and Parimal Roy of Murshidabad. The duo was residing in a rented accommodation in the village.

Drug Controller Officer Amandeep Chauhan said the Chief Minister's Flying Squad received a complaint that fake coronavirus test reports were being generated in Gurugram, which people were using to travel abroad.

"On specific inputs, we zeroed in on Medikartz Pathology Lab and Medical Tourism and sent a false customer who asked for a coronavirus positive report. They gave it. We got to know that the lab has tied up with DYNEX Diagnostics. A team of Chief Minister's Flying Squad raided the spot late Saturday night and arrested the two people," Mr Chauhan said.

He added that they had been doing this forgery for the past two months and used to charge Rs 1,400 to Rs 3,000 per test. "A few people have even travelled to the US after taking fake negative certificates from here. Some people got positive reports to get leave," he said.