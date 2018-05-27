23-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Allegedly Gang-Raped In Haryana's Manesar The survivor and her husband filed a complaint four days after the incident on Friday at a woman police station, police said.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT The survivor hails from Bihar and stays in Manesar with her husband and her minor son (Representational) Gurugram: A 23-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly raped by an auto driver and his two accomplices in Manesar, police said today. The incident occurred on May 21 when the survivor, who is six months pregnant, was going for a routine check-up at a hospital in Manesar with her husband on a bicycle, they said. While the couple was returning home, the woman complained that she was uncomfortable on the bicycle, a senior police officer.



"The woman's husband told her to take a shared auto to reach home in the nearby village. But she did not return until very late," he said.



The survivor and her husband filed a complaint four days after the incident on Friday at a woman police station, police said.



The woman, in her police complaint, alleged that she boarded an auto and was offered some water by the auto driver, following which she got unconscious and was later raped by three persons, the officer added.



The survivor hails from Bihar and stays in Manesar with her husband and her minor son.



"A case of gang rape was registered at the Women Police Station, Manesar, against unknown persons. Doctors, however, said the foetus is stable," the officer added.



