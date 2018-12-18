Gurugram Traffic Hit As Four Feet Hole Appears On Rampura Flyover

Tt affected traffic movement between Jaipur and Delhi. (File)

A four-feet wide hole appeared at the Rampura flyover on National Highway 8 in Gurgaon on Monday.

The flyover between Kherki Daula toll plaza and IMT Manesar was opened last year by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to ease traffic congestion on the road leading to Manesar.

"We received information about a hole surfacing on the Rampura flyover around 5am. Subsequently, road safety staff rushed to the spot and blocked the road," said Anil Kumar, road safety officer of NHAI.

"The matter has been informed to higher authorities and repairing of the affected area will start soon," he added.

As the hole appeared in the middle of the flyover, it affected traffic movement between Jaipur and Delhi.

"We have partially diverted traffic movement and are also using service lanes to provide some respite to the commuters," Mr Kumar said.