Same Part Of Gurugram Flyover Collapses Again, Had Taken 3 Months To Repair

The cost of the flyover was over Rs 1,900 crore

The wheel of a bus carrying students got stuck in an 8-metre pit on Tuesday afternoon after a portion of the four-lane Gurugram-Sohna elevated flyover caved in again within 8 months, officials said.

However, a major incident was averted as another bus was used to pull it from behind, after which the school bus resumed its journey.

The pit, approximately 8 metres deep and two feet wide, was formed on the road towards Sohna, in front of SD Adarsh Vidyalaya, an official said.

Upon receiving information, a team from the road construction company and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) arrived at the scene and set up barricades around the pothole.

About 30 per cent of the road lane has been closed to vehicular traffic, a senior GMDA officer said, adding that the repair work would commence soon.

Another official said the road caved in due to construction work for a sewer line. The maintenance company will fix the damaged road, he added.

Notably, in December last year, a similar incident occurred on this four-lane elevated road towards Sohna. A pothole about five feet deep and two feet wide formed when the road caved in at the same location. It took approximately three months to repair the damage, and now the road has caved in again at the same spot.

Previously, in August 2020, a section of the road collapsed during the construction of this flyover, causing work to be suspended temporarily.

Construction of the elevated flyover began in 2019, completed in two phases in 2021, and it was opened to the public in 2021. The total cost of this 21-km-long elevated flyover was Rs 1,944 crore, according to the officials.

