US School Student, 8, Dies After Her Coat Jammed In Car Door During Drop Off

According to multiple witnesses, Serenity Campos exited the vehicle in the designated student drop-off area at Gateway Elementary when her coat became caught in the car door without the driver realizing. As the vehicle pulled away, she was dragged, causing her to fall and be struck, police stated in a Monday report.

A senior school teacher attempted to intervene, but the incident unfolded too quickly for them to save the child.

School officials and first responders provided immediate aid at the scene before transporting Serenity to Golden Plains Community Hospital for urgent medical treatment. Despite their efforts, she succumbed to her injuries.

Two hours after the tragedy, Borger Independent School District instructed parents to pick up their children from the Crockett side of the school and assured them that staff would remain with students until they were collected. Later that evening, the school announced that counselling services would be available to those impacted by the incident.

In a statement, Borger Police expressed their condolences: "Our hearts go out to all those affected by this horrible accident as they navigate this devastating loss. The entire community grieves alongside them. At this time, we ask for understanding, patience, and compassion. Please join us in keeping the family in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time."

A GoFundMe campaign for Serenity's family has raised more than $80,000.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the tragic loss of Serenity Campos, a beautiful little girl who passed away unexpectedly this morning. Daniela and Daniel Campos, her loving parents, are now faced with the unimaginable grief of losing their daughter while also caring for their three other children," the fundraiser read.

As a tribute, Walmart donated 40 stuffed animals to be placed at a memorial in front of Gateway Elementary.

