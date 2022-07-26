Gurgaon Man, 35, Jumps Off 10-Storey Building; Dies: Cops

No suicide note was recovered from the possession of the man, the police said. (Representational)

A 35-year-old man died after jumping from the roof of a 10-story building in Gurugram, police said on Tuesday.

The man, identified as Sunil Kumar, was reportedly in the property business.

His brother lives in the same society where he often used to come to visit his brother. But on Tuesday afternoon he went straight to the roof of the tower in sector 37 D and jumped from there, police said, adding that he was upset due to financial trouble for some time.

After getting information, a police team reached the spot and rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him as being brought dead.

"No suicide note was recovered from the possession of the dead. His brother lives in tower P but he jumped off from tower N building. We kept the body in mortuary and postmortem will be conducted by tomorrow," said sub-inspector Jagdish Chand, the investigating officer.

