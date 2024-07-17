Gurugram Man Prints, Uses Parking Sticker Meant For MPs, Arrested: Cops

"We are questioning the accused and his car has been seized," police said (Representational)

The Gurugram Police on Wednesday arrested a man who was using a parking sticker meant for vehicles of Members of Parliament on his SUV, an officer said.

Police impounded the car of Amandeep Singh Grewal, a resident of Islampur village in Gurugram, as well as the CPU and the printer he allegedly used to print the sticker.

During police interrogation, Grewal revealed that he had taken the photo of the sticker from an MP's car and took a similar print of it.

"We are questioning the accused and his car has been seized," said a spokesperson of Gurugram police.

