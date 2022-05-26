6 Arrested For Trying To Rob Gurugram Petrol Pump Cash Using Chilli Powder

They threw chilli powder in his eyes and tried to snatch the cash bag, the complaint read.

Six men were nabbed for trying to rob petrol pump cash by throwing chilli powder in an employee's eyes, police said on Thursday.

All six were produced in a city court on Thursday and were taken on one-day police remand, they said.

According to the police, the incident took place Monday with Ramesh, a petrol pump employee, who was tasked with collection of cash from pumps of his company located in Shikohpur, Kherki Daula, and Gurugram and depositing in a bank.

He told police that after collecting the cash, he used to deposit it in a UCO Bank branch near Harish Bakery at Sohna Chowk, Gurugram.

“On May 23, he collected Rs 16.08 lakh in cash and went to the branch. He parked his car in front of the bank and when he was going towards the bank, a few men came up to him with their faces covered,” read the complaint, according to police.

“They threw chilli powder in his eyes and tried to snatch the cash bag. He raised an alarm and ran towards bank. As the commotion attracted people's attention, the robbers fled,” the complaint filed by the employee read.

Following his complaint, an FIR was registered at Shivaji Nagar Police Station, and was assigned to crime unit, Sector 40.

On Wednesday, a team led by Sub Inspector Gunpal nabbed Mohammad Jamahir, Kolleen, Gulshan, Shamsher, a resident of Supaul in Bihar, Amit alias Gorilla, a resident of Auraiya in UP, and Mausim, a resident of Etawah. All six were arrested from Gurugram.

“On interrogation, Shamsher revealed that he often used to buy goods from a shop near UCO Bank branch. He noticed a man coming every day to the branch with a bag. He surmised that the man must carry a hefty amount,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police Preet Pal Sangwan.

“He discussed this with his associates and planned the robbery. We are interrogating the accused for more details,” ACP Sangwan added.

