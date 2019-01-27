Gurgaon Woman Found In Bed Storage Was Pregnant When She Was Killed

The autopsy revealed that the woman was strangled to death (Representational)

A 25-year-old woman, whose body was found from the bed storage in her Gurgaon home on Saturday, was pregnant when she was murdered, according to the forensic expert who conducted her autopsy. The expert also added that she was strangled to death.

"The murdered woman was one and a half months pregnant. She was strangled to death and rope marks are visible on her neck," senior forensic expert Doctor Deepak Mathur told news agency IANS.

Babita, who hailed from Bihar, was staying in a rented room with her husband Rajesh in Gurgaon's Sector 46. The couple had married around eight years ago, police said. She was a divorcee, and had children from her first husband, who live with her parents.

Babita's body was discovered in a semi-decomposed state on Saturday, after her neighbours noticed a foul smell coming from her home.

Police suspect her husband Rajesh, who is a cab driver hailing from Alwar in Rajasthan, was involved in her murder. He has been missing since Monday.

"Prima facie investigation revealed that Rajesh doubted his wife's character, and this led to her murder," a police officer told news agency IANS. The officer added that the police investigation is on and teams are conducting raids to find Rajesh.

With inputs from IANS

