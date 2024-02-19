Not Letting Ambulances Pass Will Lead To Rs 10,000 Fine in Gurugram: Cops

A senior police official said the move will help save lives.

Traffic police will impose a fine of Rs 10,000 starting this week for not allowing ambulances and fire trucks to pass through, a senior official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Virender Vij said zonal officer of Gurugram traffic police will also make video recordings of the incidents.

Offenders who do not give way to vehicles of emergency services such as ambulances and the fire brigade will get online challans without any delay, the DCP said. The challans will be issued with the video recording of the incident, he said.

"Challan amount for the offence is Rs 10,000 under Section 194E of the Motor Vehicle Act. This will help in saving those on the way to different hospitals in ambulances in serious condition," DCP Vij said.

"Gurugram traffic police is already providing green corridors for ambulances carrying organs meant for transplant to different hospitals and helping to save the lives of serious patients," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)