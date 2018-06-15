Gurgaon Man Kills Wife Over Fight, Hangs Body To Stage Suicide, Surrenders

The man hanged his wife from the ceiling fan in Gurgoan's Sun City society before surrendering (File)

A man allegedly strangulated his wife to death in a fit of rage, hanged her body from a ceiling fan at his rented apartment in the posh Sun City residential society of Sector 54 here and then surrendered himself to police on Thursday.

Mahesh Kumar Saini was married to Seema, 34 in 2013 and have allegedly had issues with one another since then.

According to sources, Seema was allegedly raped by Saini's uncle before 2013. She was reportedly forced to withdraw the rape case was then married to Mahesh.

"The accused was into retail business. The couple had recently separated from their family in Delhi and were residing in Sun City society for the last three months," Assistant Sub-Inspector Ashwani Kumar said.

"After Saini surrendered, we went to his rented apartment and found Seema's body hanging from the ceiling fan. The accused confessed that he had an altercation with Seema on Wednesday afternoon and he had beaten her. In a fit of rage he then strangulated Seema," he said.

After killing his wife, the accused initially thought that he would create a scene of suicide and accordingly hanged her body. He then locked the flat and consumed liquor for entire night at Rajiv Chowk, the police officer said.

Since there were some injury marks on Seema's body, Saini later realised that hiding the crime would not be possible and hence surrendered, he said.

