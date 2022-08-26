Gurgaon Man Charged For Raping US Woman, Forcing Abortion: Cops

In August 2017, the woman got in touch with one Sachin Kumar through social media.

A man in Gurgaon has been charged for raping a US-based woman when she was here, forcing her to go under abortion, and threatening to upload her private pictures on social media if she did not give him Rs 50 lakh, police said on Friday.

The 42-year-old woman in her complaint on Wednesday said she was duped of Rs 13 lakh in all while she was in a relationship with the man.

She said when she severed links with him, he contacted her with the threat to upload her private pictures if she did not give him Rs 50 lakh.

According to the complaint of the woman, based in California, she had come to India in 2014 for the treatment of her 11-year-old daughter and had been living in the South City area of Gurgaon.

In August 2017, the woman got in touch with one Sachin Kumar, a resident of Meerut, UP through social media. They both started meeting often.

She said, according to police, Sachin told her about a dispute between him and his wife and asked for money from her.

The woman alleged that one day Sachin Kumar raped her and when she became pregnant promised to marry her.

She also accused Kumar's mother Kanta Upadhayay, and his wife Samanwita Hajra, of being part of the conspiracy to dupe her.

"In March 2018, Sachin forced me to drink alcohol and then raped me in inebriated condition. When I protested, he promised to marry me. In May 2018, I came to know that I was pregnant and Sachin asked me to abort the child. He took me to a temple and created a drama of marriage with me," the woman said in her complaint.

"Meanwhile he took my debit card, password, password of the email etc and began withdrawing money. And I was shocked when I got to know that he was still living with his wife Samanwita Hajra in Sushant Lok area," she said.

She said she wanted to return to California October last year but stayed back because of a kidney issue and started living in Sushant Lok area and lost contact with Sachin.

"On October 13 last year, Sachin came to my home and demanded Rs 50 lakh and threatened to make my private photos and videos public.

"Even when I returned to California he kept calling me and shared those photos and videos with my husband on his mobile. I returned to India to file a complaint to the police," she said.

Following her complaint, Kumar, his wife, and his mother were booked under several sections of the IPC and IT Act, including rape, forced abortion, cheating, and poisoning.

The case is being investigated by Inspector Poonam, SHO of Sushant Lok Police Station.

She said that they are verifying the facts and the accused will be caught soon.