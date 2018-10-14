Gurgaon Judge's Wife Dead, Son Critical After Being Shot At By His Security Officer

The security officer who opened fire told the police he hadn't slept for 2-3 nights and was stressed.

The wife of Gurugram judge Krishna Kant Sharma bled to death after she was shot in the chest by her husband's personal security officer (PSO). Ritu, 38 and their 18-year-old son Dhruv were both shot at by the PSO near Arcadia Market in Sector 49 on Saturday afternoon.

They were rushed to the hospital where doctors said that the woman had lost a lot of blood due to the bullet injury and that is what led to her death. She will be cremated tomorrow in Hisar district of Haryana.

The judge's son who received a bullet injury in his head continues to be critical.

Eyewitnesses say the PSO, Mahipal Singh, used his service revolver to first shoot the judge's wife and then the son from close range. Mutilple videos shot by onlookers have shown Mahipal trying to drag the boy's body into the car after he was shot. When he failed to push it in the car he ran away.

After the incident, police say, he made a chilling phone call to his employer, "I have shot your wife and son". He had also dialed his mother and a few others from the car to tell them about the crime.

He was arrested by the police on Faridabad road after an encounter between him and the police.

The PSO, Mahipal Singh, who had been posted with the Chief Judicial Magistrate for the last two years, has been sent to police custody for four days. The motive for the shootout is still not clear, police said.

Sulochna Gajraj, deputy commissioner of police (East), Gurugram, said, "The reason for the shootout is unclear. The accused is saying a lot of things. He said he hadn't slept for 2-3 nights and was stressed but didn't disclose the reason for stress. We haven't found any medical history that would say he was mentally disturbed. We are in touch with his family."

The accused, who is from Bhiwani district in Haryana, is married and has two children. The police are also trying to find out if there was any family discord or disagreement that led to Mahipal taking such a step. The police also said that during questioning Mahipal kept getting violent with them.