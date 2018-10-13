Wife, Son Of Judge Shot At By His Guard On Busy Street In Gurgaon

Gurgaon: The wife and son of a judge were shot at by his guard.

The wife and son of a judge were shot at by his personal security officer in a busy market in Gurgaon today. Both have been taken to a hospital where sources say, the son is critical. The wife is reportedly out of danger.

The incident took place near Arcadia Market in Sector 49, Gurgaon, where the wife and son of Additional Sessions Judge Krishan Kant Sharma had gone shopping.

The gunman first shot the wife and then the son, in front of several eye-witnesses. Immediately after that, he tried to drag the judge's son in the car. But when he couldn't, he left the judge's son on the road and drove away in the same car that they had come to the market in.

The gunman, Mahipal, has been posted with the judge for the past one-and-a-half years.

After shooting at them, Mahipal reached the Sadar police station where he fired again, before escaping from the spot. The Station House Officer tried to capture him but in vain. He was arrested a little while later.

"An Additional Sessions Judge's wife and son were shot at. They have been admitted and the doctors have taken them for a procedure," said DCP Gurgaon (East).

The police say they are interrogating Mahipal to determine the reason behind the shooting.

Initial investigations suggest that he was upset at the "misbehaviour" by the judge's family.