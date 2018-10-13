'I Shot Your Wife And Son,' Said Gurgaon Shooter While Escaping: Updates

Gurugram Shooting: The wife and son a judge were shot at by his guard in a busy market in Gurugram

The wife and 18-year-old son of a judge were shot at by his personal security officer in a busy market in Gurgaon this afternoon. Both have been taken to a hospital where sources say, the son is critical. The wife is reportedly out of danger.

The incident took place around 3:30 pm near Arcadia Market in Sector 49, Gurgaon, where the wife and son of additional sessions judge Krishan Kant Sharma had gone shopping.

The gunman first shot the wife and then the son, in front of several eye-witnesses. Immediately after that, he tried to drag the judge's son in the car. But when he couldn't, he left the judge's son on the road and drove away in the same car that they had come to the market in, show video footage captured by eyewitnesses from their cellphones.

Here are the Updates on the Gurgaon shooting: