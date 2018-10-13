'I Shot Your Wife And Son,' Said Gurgaon Shooter While Escaping: Updates

Gurugram:
The wife and 18-year-old son of a judge were shot at by his personal security officer in a busy market in Gurgaon this afternoon. Both have been taken to a hospital where sources say, the son is critical. The wife is reportedly out of danger.
The incident took place around 3:30 pm near Arcadia Market in Sector 49, Gurgaon, where the wife and son of additional sessions judge Krishan Kant Sharma had gone shopping.
The gunman first shot the wife and then the son, in front of several eye-witnesses. Immediately after that, he tried to drag the judge's son in the car. But when he couldn't, he left the judge's son on the road and drove away in the same car that they had come to the market in, show video footage captured by eyewitnesses from their cellphones.
DCP-East Sulochna Gajraj said the two have been rushed a hospital in the city where they are in "critical" condition, according to news agency Press Trust of India.
"Some locals informed the police about gunshots being fired outside the Arcadia market. When a police team reached the spot, they found Ritu and Dhruv lying in a pool of blood," Ms Gajraj said, according to PTI.
"A preliminary report said security guard Mahipal Singh shot dead the woman and her son," a senior police officer told IANS. "We are trying to ascertain facts."
"I Shot Your Wife And Son," Said Gurgaon Shooter While Escaping
The personal security officer who shot the additional sessions judge's son and wife, was caught on a Faridabad road after he escaped from the spot of the shooting.
The PSO was caught soon after escaping and is being interrogated by the Gurgaon police.
Cops say that the PSO was depressed. He also made two more calls telling people about the shooting.
