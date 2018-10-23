Gurgaon Judge's Son Dies Days After He Was Shot At By Guard Outside Mall

The Gurgaon judge's son and wife were shot at by an armed guard. (File)

The 19-year-old son of the Gurgaon judge who was shot at by a policeman on October 13, died of injuries at a hospital this morning.

Additional Sessions Judge Krishan Kant's 38-year-old wife died on October 14 and his son was in a critical state and on life support after they were shot at by their armed guard, Mahipal Singh, when they were coming out of a shopping mall on October 13.

The gunman was arrested soon after the incident and later sent to judicial custody. He had worked as personal security officer to various officials for the last four years. He had been working for the judge for over two years.

Police said the attack was the result of a "sudden provocation" when Mahipal Singh lost his temper when the judge's wife Ritu and son Dhruv scolded him for being untraceable after they had finished their shopping at the Arcadia Market in Gurgaon's Sector 49.

In video footage of the incident recorded by an eyewitness, the guard was seen with the gun in his hand. He was also seen trying to push the teenager inside the car as he laid listless on the road.

Mahipal Singh's uncle had alleged that the police had taken away his wife and children, along with his ailing mother and brother-in-law.

The uncle told TV channels that Mr Singh took the extreme step possibly because he was angry over the denial of his repeated pleas for leave to attend to his seven-year-old daughter, who was seriously ill. The police, however, said they are not aware of the whereabouts of Mahipal Singh's wife. "He had received repeated calls from his wife to reach home early to take his daughter to the doctor," Daan Singh was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

But the judge rebuked him for this, according to the uncle. He also accused the judge and his family members of mistreating his nephew who resenting being ordered to run errands for them.

