Days After Gurgaon Cop Shot Judge's Wife, Son, His Uncle Accuses Family

In Gurgaon Arcadia Shooting, accused Mahipal Singh shot the judge's son, tried to drag him into the car

After days of interrogation and investigation, the Gurgaon police have been told a possible reason why policeman Mahipal shot and killed a judge's wife and critically injured their son in one of Gurgaon's busiest markets.

The explanation comes from Mahipal's uncle, Daan Singh.

Mahipal was both upset and furious with the judge and his wife for denying him leave to attend to his 7-year-old daughter, who is seriously ill, his uncle claimed.

Mahipal made repeated requests saying his daughter required urgent medical attention, but was not given leave, Daan Singh claimed.

"My nephew Mahipal's 7-year-old daughter was seriously ill and needed urgent treatment. On the day of the incident, Mahipal had received repeated calls from his wife asking him to reach home early to take his daughter to a doctor. He had repeatedly asked for an early leave," Daan Singh told reporters at his home town, Rewari.

Mahipal's uncle went on to accuse the Additional Sessions Judge Krishan Kant and his family members of mistreating him repeatedly. He said his nephew resented the judge's family for ordering him to do odd jobs and run their personal errands, despite being on official duty.

Daan Singh claimed that despite Mahipal informing the judge about his daughters medical condition, "the judge rebuked him and asked him to take his wife and son for shopping instead, possibly frustrating him."

Admitting that Mahipal's gruesome crime cannot be justified, Daan Singh appealed to the higher authorities in the police department to factor in the circumstances behind the offence, and see how Mahipal was ill treated while carrying out the investigation.

Speaking to reporters, Daan Singh said that Mahipal's wife and children, his ailing mother and brother-in-law, all have been taken away by the police.

He went on to say, "The medical prescription of Mahipal's daughters illness is available with us. It was also shown to the police when they came to his flat at Gurgaon police lines. But they took away all family members to an undisclosed location."

Daan Singh who raised Mahipal since he was three, said his nephew is not one to readily express his emotions. "When upset, he would cry all alone," he said.

Mahipal has worked as the personal security officer for various officials for the last four years. He was working as the judge's PSO for over two years.

Dharna Yadav, a senior officer of the Gurgaon Police, who is investigating the murder case as part of a Special Investigation Team said, "We are carrying out a fair investigation from all angles. The concrete reasons of the murder have not emerged so far."

"We will not victimise any one including the family of the accused," he said.

The senior cop said eight police officers interrogated Mahipal on Monday, but Mahipal did not answer any of their questions. "He often laughed loudly instead," the senior officer said.

The police also scrutinised both of Mahipal's Facebook accounts and one WhatsApp account to get an understanding of his mental state, he said.

"We are linking all the pieces of evidence together to reach a conclusion. The investigation is currently underway," Haryana top cop PK Agrawal said.

According to the police complaint or FIR, filed on Judge Krishan Kant's complaint, Mahipal shot the judge's wife and son when they came out of a shopping mall in Gurgaon.

"When Dhruv asked for the car's key from Mahipal, he shouted at him, took out his service revolver and fired at him. When the judge's wife came to Dhruv's rescue, he fired at her as well," the FIR stated.

Mahipal was suffering from depression, his colleagues and seniors claimed. "The judge would often scold him," one of the policemen said.

His wife would also scold him, they claimed. "On Saturday too, the judge's wife allegedly scolded Mahipal inside the car when they were going to the market," an officer said.

"Mahipal had a grudge against the judge and his family," the cop claimed.

Mahipal shot at the judge's wife and son in front of a large crowd outside a busy Gurgaon market. The incident happened at around 3:30 pm on Saturday.

(With inputs from PTI)

