Medical Student Shot Dead Inside University Campus In Gurgaon

A medical student at Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tricentenary (SGT) University in Gurgaon was shot dead inside the campus allegedly by another student, the police said today.

The accused, identified as Lucky, is a Law student at the university, the police said, adding that he fled soon after the incident.

The victim, identified as Vineet Kumar from Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, was a fourth-year Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery student at the university in Gurgaon's Farrukhnagar area.

"As per the preliminary investigation, it is clear that the dispute took place over a love affair," said Deepak Saharan, Deputy Commissioner of Police West, Gurugram.

The accused and his friends confronted Vineet Kumar on Friday and after a heated argument, they allegedly shot him, the official said.

"The victim was rushed to the SGT university hospital where he died of his injuries. Soon after the incident, Lucky and his friends fled from the spot," he added.

The police have arrested some of the students for questioning and a case of murder has been registered at the Rajendra Park police station.

"A number of students are being questioned in this connection and CCTV camera footage is also being analysed. The police will soon complete the probe into the incident," Mr Saharan said.

Soon after the shootout, many people and students raised questions over the security inside the university campus.