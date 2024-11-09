1 Killed, 2 Injured, 13 Rounds Fired: 3 Minors Arrested In Delhi Shootout

The police have arrested three minors in connection with the incident.

One person was killed and two others were injured when three men on a motorcycle opened fire on three friends returning home on a scooter last night in the Kabir Nagar area of North East Delhi.

Nadeem and his two companions were en route to pick up food when the attackers ambushed them on a street. Nadeem was fatally shot, while his friend sustained serious injuries. The attackers fired seven rounds, before fleeing the scene with Nadeem's scooter and mobile phone, leaving behind their own motorcycle.

Locals rushed to the scene and took the injured to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, where Nadeem died of his injuries. His companion, whose condition remains critical, is still undergoing treatment. The police have initiated a murder and attempted murder investigation, and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

The police have arrested three minors in connection with the incident. According to sources, one of the three arrested minors had reportedly borrowed money from Nadeem and had been pressured for repayment. Police investigations are ongoing, with authorities examining CCTV footage.

The attackers are also linked to a firing incident in nearby Jyoti Nagar. Police say the same group was involved in firing six rounds outside a man named Rahul's house earlier that night. The three juveniles, arrested with three country-made pistols, are in custody, and interrogations are underway.

In a separate operation, Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested two key members of an arms supply syndicate, seizing 13 pistols. Shakeel, the main arms supplier, has been cahrged in over 17 criminal cases, including involvement in the Hanuman Jayanti riots in Jahangirpuri. More than 50 pistols have been recovered from various suppliers in the last week alone.