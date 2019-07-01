Gurgaon Engineer Commits Suicide After Slitting Throats Of Wife, Children

According to the police, the man killed himself and his family Sunday night.

A chemical engineer from Gurgaon allegedly killed his wife and two children and later committed suicide at his apartment, the police said today.

The police said Prakash Singh (55) slit the throat of his wife, 22-year-old daughter and 13-year-old son with while they were sleeping, they said.

According to the police, the man killed himself and his family Sunday night. Their neighbours reported the matter to police when they did not see the family on Monday. The police went in to search the house and found all of them dead on the floor.

Prakash Singh, a PhD degree holder, worked with a Hyderabad-based chemical factory. He had been living in Gurgaon since the last eight years. His wife ran her own school in the city.

In a found on the crime scene, the man wrote that he was "not able to handle his family".

"We are examining the note with the help of handwriting experts to ascertain whether the letter was written by the doctor or someone else," a police official said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, he added.

