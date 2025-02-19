John List: Man Who Killed His Family Of 5, Then Vanished For 18 Years

On November 9, 1971, in their 19-room Westfield, New Jersey mansion, John List murdered five family members: his 84-year-old mother, Alma, his wife, Helen, and their three children, Patricia, John, and Frederick. Their bodies were discovered a month later, but List had vanished. He left a letter at the scene confessing to the murders.

List, an accountant and Sunday school teacher fled to Colorado and began a new life, reportedly remarrying and changing his name to avoid detection. However, in 1988, America's Most Wanted featured his photo, prompting a Colorado neighbour to recognize him and contact police. This led to List's eventual capture, according to ABC News.

On November 9, 1971, John List sent his children to school as usual before retrieving two handguns from his garage. According to People magazine, he first shot his wife of 20 years in the kitchen and dragged her body into the ballroom. He then went upstairs and killed his mother, who had been staying on the third floor. When his children returned home, he shot them as well, placing their bodies beside his wife's in the ballroom.

In 1971, 46-year-old John List lost his job at a bank and couldn't bear to tell his family the truth.



As reported by ABC News, List committed the murders because he was facing financial ruin and feared his children would grow up in poverty. A devout Lutheran, he believed poverty would drive his family away from their faith and ultimately tear them apart. His mother, Alma, was also a strict Lutheran.

How Long Was John List on the Run?

List evaded capture for 18 years, managing to start a new life in Colorado under a different identity. He left immediately after the murders, ensuring they wouldn't be discovered right away. A letter he left behind made it clear he was responsible, but by the time authorities found the bodies, he had already vanished.

One of the reasons the crime remained undetected for so long was List's careful planning. Before the murders, he wrote to his children's school, explaining they would be away visiting a sick relative. He also cancelled the family's milk, mail, and newspaper deliveries, preventing any immediate suspicion, according to the History Channel. Nine months later, the family mansion was destroyed in a fire, further complicating the investigation.

John List's Capture and Conviction

After nearly two decades, List was finally caught and convicted. He was sentenced to five consecutive life terms in prison. He later stated that he feared his children would face shame due to their financial downfall and insisted he was eager to reunite with his family in heaven.

A once-prominent figure of wealth and success in Westfield, New Jersey, List had become infamous for his crimes.

In 2008, The New York Times reported that List died from pneumonia-related complications while serving time at New Jersey State Prison. He was transferred to St. Francis Medical Center in Trenton, where he died.