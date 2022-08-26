Gurgaon Cops Arrest Man, Get Attacked By His Sisters, Mother; Uniform Torn

Two sisters and the mother of a fraud accused attacked cops after his arrest. (Representational)

Two sisters and the mother of a fraud accused were arrested in Haryana's Gurgaon for allegedly attacking the police at the gates of a police station, cops said on Thursday.

An FIR or police case was registered and the three women were arrested from the spot, but a man - the accused's brother - accompanying them managed to escape, they said.

According to the police, family members of the accused, arrested in a fraud case, attacked a police team at the gate of New Colony police station in Gurgaon district.

"We have arrested three women accused and are conducting raids to catch the fourth accused. He will also be arrested soon", said ASI Saroj, the investigating officer.

According to the complaint filed by sub inspector Karambir, he was investigating a fraud case registered in New Colony police station a few days ago.

The police team was in search of one Karan Samdarshi, a native of Tanda village of Uttar Pradesh, who now lives with his family in the district, he said.

"It was on Wednesday afternoon when our team went to the accused's residence and interrogated him and we found he was involved in the fraud case. After informing his family we arrested the accused. We had reached the gate of the police station with the accused when suddenly his brother Varun, two sisters and and his mother came from behind and started thrashing the police team," the complaint said.

They also tore the uniform of head constable Satendra. Hearing the noise, other policemen came from inside the police station and the accused started running away but three women were caught, it said.

An FIR or police complaint has been registered against all the four accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, police said.



