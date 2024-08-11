Driver Arrested After Video Of 2 SUVs Performing Stunts In Gurugram Surfaces

The driver of the Thar also applied brakes on the SUV to avert an accident.

Police have arrested the driver of an SUV in connection with an incident of two cars performing dangerous stunts on a road in Gurugram, a video of which was shared widely on social media, officials said on Sunday.

The arrested man has been identified as Badshahpur resident Harish Kumar, they said, adding his car -- a Thar -- has been impounded.

In the 27-second video, drivers of a Thar and a Scorpio could be seen spinning their vehicles dangerously on the Gurugram-Sohna road and a man hitting the brakes of the cycle he was riding to save himself from getting hit by one of the SUVs.

The driver of the Thar also applied brakes on the SUV to avert an accident.

A senior police officer said the driver of the other car would also be arrested soon.

