Doctor Among 3 Arrested For Running Fake Hospital In Gurgaon: Police

The police said they arrested the hospital operator, an MBBS doctor and fake doctor (Representational)

A joint team of the CM flying squad and health department has busted an alleged fake hospital in Bilaspur area, officials said on Wednesday.

Shri Balaji hospital and Eye Care was being run illegally in the market of Fajilwas village on Panchgaon-Tawdu road, a senior officer said.

The squad detained 10 people including the operator of hospital and handed over them to police.

An FIR was registered at Bilaspur Police Station and following which police nabbed three, and is interrogating others.

According to DSP Inderjeet Yadav of the CM flying squad, the raid was conducted on the basis of a tip-off it received about a medical facility being run without a license.

His team conducted the raid and busted the hospital. and arrested its operator Bittu Yadav, a resident of Baghanki village.

The hospital had 14-15 beds including emergency, general ward, private ward, ICU, private rooms, Operation Theater, Pharmacy, and an eye checking room, but no valid license from health department, said Yadav.

The flying team was accompanied by a team from the drug controller health department in conducting of the raid.

During raid a man named Sonu Kumar was found sitting in doctor's chair with a stethoscope around his neck and there were 10 other staff members including sanitation and nursing staff, said Yadav.

A team member said when he was asked for it, Sonu could not produce any medical degree.

The member told the raiding team that the patients were not treated by him but one Dr Dharmender.

When he was called, Dharmender said had no association with hospital since last two months and that he did not sign any official contract with them.

He alleged his stamp was being misused by hospital.

"It was a 24-hour hospital that even offered emergency admissions. They were allegedly carrying out deliveries without a gynecologist and doing surgeries without a surgeon.

"We handed over the records to local police," Mr Yadav said.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under sections 420 (cheating), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian penal Code (IPC) and sections 15 (2) B of Indian Medical Council Act at Bilaspur Police Station.

"We have nabbed three men -- hospital operator Bittu Yadav, MBBS doctor Dharmender, and fake doctor Sonu -- and are questioning others," the police said.

"A further probe is on and an action will be taken as per the law," said Bilaspur Police Station SHO Inspector Vineet Yadav.

The health department team also seized several medicines and injections used in pregnancy and hormone treatment, among many others, without any billing or any documentation for their usage.